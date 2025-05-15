Amber alert issued for missing Savannah toddler believed to be in extreme danger
SAVANNAH, Ga. - Authorities are searching for a missing 3-year-old girl believed to be in extreme danger after being taken without permission during a supervised visit in Savannah.
A statewide Levi's Call, Georgia's Amber Alert System for missing and abducted children, has since been issued.
What we know:
According to the Savannah Police Department, Leilani Elliott was last seen around 10:20 a.m. Thursday near 825 Wheaton Street and was believed to be with Jessy Elliott. Investigators say the child was taken from the 900 block of Wheaton Street without authorization during a supervised visit.
Jessy Elliott was last spotted around 10:45 a.m. walking east on Wheaton Street toward East Broad Street.
Dig deeper:
Leilani, 3, has black hair styled in braids with beads and was wearing a yellow hoodie, dark leggings, and white shoes.
Jessy Elliott with Leilani Elliott (Savannah Police Department)
Jessy Elliott, 32, has brown hair with blond ends and was last seen in a blue or teal tank top, blue jeans, and leggings. Her hair has brown roots with blonde ends and her hairstyle is a ponytail.
Authorities initially reported the pair may be traveling in a white Nissan Altima, model year 2020 to 2022, headed eastbound on Wheaton Street.
What we don't know:
The circumstances surrounding her disappearance remain under investigation.
What you can do:
Police believe Leilani is in extreme danger and are urging anyone who sees either of them to call 911 immediately or contact the Savannah Police Department at 912-658-0990.
The Source: The details in this article were provided by the Savannah Police Department and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.