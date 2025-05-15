Amber alert issued for missing Savannah toddler believed to be in extreme danger

article

The Brief Levi’s Call issued for missing 3-year-old Leilani Elliott, believed to be in extreme danger after unauthorized removal during supervised visit in Savannah. Leilani last seen with Jessy Elliott near Wheaton Street; possibly traveling in a white Nissan Altima, model year 2020-2022. Authorities urge immediate contact with 911 or Savannah Police Department if seen; Leilani described with black braided hair, yellow hoodie, dark leggings, and white shoes.



Authorities are searching for a missing 3-year-old girl believed to be in extreme danger after being taken without permission during a supervised visit in Savannah.

A statewide Levi's Call, Georgia's Amber Alert System for missing and abducted children, has since been issued.

What we know:

According to the Savannah Police Department, Leilani Elliott was last seen around 10:20 a.m. Thursday near 825 Wheaton Street and was believed to be with Jessy Elliott. Investigators say the child was taken from the 900 block of Wheaton Street without authorization during a supervised visit.

Jessy Elliott was last spotted around 10:45 a.m. walking east on Wheaton Street toward East Broad Street.

Dig deeper:

Leilani, 3, has black hair styled in braids with beads and was wearing a yellow hoodie, dark leggings, and white shoes.

Image 1 of 8 ▼ Jessy Elliott with Leilani Elliott (Savannah Police Department)

Jessy Elliott, 32, has brown hair with blond ends and was last seen in a blue or teal tank top, blue jeans, and leggings. Her hair has brown roots with blonde ends and her hairstyle is a ponytail.

Authorities initially reported the pair may be traveling in a white Nissan Altima, model year 2020 to 2022, headed eastbound on Wheaton Street.

What we don't know:

The circumstances surrounding her disappearance remain under investigation.

What you can do:

Police believe Leilani is in extreme danger and are urging anyone who sees either of them to call 911 immediately or contact the Savannah Police Department at 912-658-0990.