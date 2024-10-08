Trump plans 2 campaign stops in Georgia weeks before Election Day

article

Former President Donald Trump has Georgia on his mind.

Trump will be back in the Peach State in October for two different appearances in the final push before Election Day.

Last week, the National Rifle Association announced that Trump would be the special guest keynote speaker at the organization's Defend the 2nd event in Savannah on Oct. 22.

"This election is a pivotal one for America’s gun owners. Kamala Harris and her far-left allies have big plans to erode Second Amendment protections," NRA CEO and Executive Vice President Doug Hamlin said in a statement announcing Trump's appearance. "Donald J. Trump has proven himself a fighter for Americans’ right to keep and bear arms. We are excited to have him speak at our Defend the 2nd event and to support his return to the White House in January."

A day after the event, Trump will head to Gas South Arena in Duluth to keynote Turning Point PAC and Turning Point Action's Georgia for Trump rally.

The event will be first come, first served and doors will open at 1 p.m.

Both events are scheduled around the same time Trump would have been scheduled for a second presidential debate with Democratic nominee and Vice President Kamala Harris. The former president argued that it was "too late" to have the debate, which would have been hosted by CNN.

Trump and Harris have targeted Georgia as one of the key states needed to reach the 270 electoral college votes to secure the presidency.

The Republican nominee visited Georgia earlier this month to survey the damage from Hurricane Helene in Augusta with Gov. Brian Kemp - the first time the two politicians have appeared together in four years.