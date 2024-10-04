Trump, Kemp to survey Hurricane Helene's damage together on Friday

article

The Brief Former President Donald Trump and Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp will appear together for the first time in years to get an update on the state's recovery after Hurricane Helene. This is the second visit the Republican presidential candidate has made to Georgia in a week. More than 200,000 customers remain without power in Georgia since last week's storm.



Former President Donald Trump and Gov. Brian Kemp will meet in Evans, Georgia on Friday afternoon to get an update on the state's recovery after Hurricane Helene.

The meeting of the two Republicans is the first time they'll appear together since 2020, the New York Post reported.

According to Trump's campaign, the presidential nominee and the governor will receive a briefing on the devastation of Hurricane Helene and then speak to the press. FOX 5 will carry that press conference live on our website and YouTube page.

The visit is Trump's second to the areas of Georgia hardest hit by the storm last week. On Monday, he traveled to Valdosta to tour some of the damage and attacked President Biden for his response to the storm.

MORE: Georgia state of emergency extended, gas tax suspended amid Helene recovery

Trump claimed that Biden was "sleeping" and not responding to Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, who he said was "calling the president and hasn’t been able to get him." He repeated the claim at an event with reporters after being told Kemp said he had spoken to Biden.

Biden was infuriated by Trump’s claim, saying Trump was "lying, and the governor told him he was lying."

MORE: Hurricane Helene: Death toll rises to 33 in Georgia, $417M in damages reported

The White House previously announced that Biden spoke by phone Sunday night with Kemp and North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper, as well as Scott Matheson, mayor of Valdosta, Georgia, and Florida Emergency Management Director John Louk. Kemp confirmed Monday morning that he spoke to Biden the night before.

While Kemp has endorsed Trump in the upcoming presidential election, he has said in recent press conferences that disaster relief should not be politicized and steered away from criticizing the Biden Administration's handling of the hurricane recovery.

"We will work in a bipartisan way on disaster relief in this state with our federal, state, and local partners," Kemp said.

In the last week, Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris have visited Georgia to survey the damage and speak to residents.

On Thursday, Biden toured Shiloh Pecan Farms, which suffered a serious blow from the storm, losing acres of orchards.

"You’ve been through hell," Biden said. "Three in a row and I want you to know I see you; I hear you, I grieve with you, and I promise you we have your back."

At least 215 deaths - 33 in Georgia - in six Southeastern states have been attributed to the storm that inflicted damage from Florida’s Gulf Coast to the Appalachian Mountains in Virginia. More than 200,000 customers across the state remain without power days after the storm.

The president has approved a major disaster declaration for 45 Georgia counties - freeing up federal aid to support local efforts.