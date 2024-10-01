Georgia state of emergency extended, gas tax suspended amid Helene recovery

article

In brief: Emergency status in Georgia extended by Governor Kemp until Oct. 9 for Hurricane Helene relief. State of emergency initiated on Sept. 24; facilitates resource allocation for recovery efforts. Suspension of fuel taxes implemented to alleviate economic impact and aid logistics. Governor's powers under state law enable decisive action to protect residents. Declarations authorize state agencies to coordinate disaster response and recovery.



Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp extended the state's emergency status on Tuesday in response to the ongoing impacts of Hurricane Helene. The state of emergency, which allows state agencies to allocate resources for relief efforts, will now remain in effect until just before midnight on Oct. 9, unless renewed again.

The initial declaration was made on Sept. 24, when Tropical Storm Helene threatened the state. Kemp issued the executive order citing concerns over the potential disruption to supply chains and the wellbeing of Georgia residents.

In addition to the state of emergency, the governor issued a suspension of fuel taxes, a step taken to alleviate economic pressure on residents and aid in the movement of goods and services to affected areas.

The governor's authority to act during this crisis stems from several state laws which grant him the power to assume control of all civil forces and take actions necessary to protect the civilian population.

Kemp reiterated the need for swift and decisive action.

The emergency declarations provide state agencies with the legal framework to mobilize resources and personnel in response to the ongoing hurricane recovery efforts.