Walz plans 2 Georgia rallies the week before Election Day

Gov. Tim Walz has a couple of rallies lined up across Georgia to try and gain support for Vice President Kamala Harris during the last week before Election Day.

Walz will visit Savannah first to deliver remarks at a Get Out the Vote rally Tuesday afternoon.

Later in the day, he'll fly in to Columbus for another rally.

MADISON, WISCONSIN - OCTOBER 22: Democratic vice presidential nominee, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz speaks at a get-out-the-vote rally on October 22, 2024 in Madison, Wisconsin. Wisconsin polls open today for in-person early voting. (Photo by Scott Olson/ Expand

FOX 5 Atlanta is still waiting for details about the location and time of both events.

RELATED: Upcoming visits/rallies by Harris, Trump and their campaigns in Georgia

Meanwhile, former President Donald Trump has planned to return to the Peach State on Monday. His rally begins at 6 p.m. at McCamish Pavilion on Georgia Tech's campus in Atlanta. Doors open at 2 p.m. Registration for the event is still open.