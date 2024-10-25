Former President Trump returning to Atlanta on Monday for rally

article

Former President Donald Trump is returning to Atlanta on Monday for a rally at McCamish Pavilion on Georgia Tech's campus in Atlanta.

The rally is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. with doors opening at 2 p.m. For those who are interested in attending, click here to register.

Both Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris, their running mates and others in support of their campaigns have been making frequent appearances in Georgia over the last few weeks.

Georgia is one of the critical swing states in this year's election.

In 2020, no swing state swung more for Democrats than Georgia, according to the Washington Post. Trump won the state by more than 200,000 votes in 2016, but President Joe Biden won it by a little under 12,000 in 2020.

Trump was later indicted for an attempt to change the results of the 2020 election in Georgia. Although the case has temporarily been put on hold, it is currently expected to move forward in 2025.

According to Project FiveThirtyEight, Trump currently has a slight lead in Georgia. Project Five Thirty Eight collects the results of state and national polls to produce an average for each candidate.

Trump's running mate, Sen. JD Vance, will attend a rally on Saturday in metro Atlanta.