Roswell homeowners shocked by $1K water bill spike after meter replacement

The Brief Homeowners in a Roswell townhome community faced a sudden increase in their water bill from around $160 to over $1,000 due to back charges after new water meters were installed. Fulton County initially offered a payment plan and a small adjustment, but the issue was resolved with a significant one-time adjustment after media involvement. The situation highlights the importance of residents closely monitoring their water bills to ensure accurate billing.



A group of homeowners in a Roswell townhome community were blindsided by a dramatic spike in their monthly water bill — one that jumped from around $160 to more than $1,000 — until a media inquiry prompted county officials to take action.

Tia Merriweather, who has lived in the community off Old Holcombe Bridge Road for nearly 20 years, said she and her neighbors were shocked when their Homeowners Association received a bill from Fulton County last November totaling $1,179.05.

What they're saying:

"Our bills are usually like $160, $200 at the most per month but with this one being $1,000 I was just like what is going on," Merriweather said.

Adding to her confusion, Merriweather said two of the townhomes were unoccupied at the time. "One of my neighbor’s property has been on the market since September so there’s no one there…my other neighbors had been at their winter home for several months," she said.

Merriweather said she contacted Fulton County Water Services in November and was told the county had recently replaced their water meters. The previous meter had apparently underreported usage, and the new bill reflected nearly $950 in back charges. "I said what months was this we were underbilled and they told me February, March and July," she recalled.

Initially, county officials offered a payment plan. In March, after multiple follow-ups, the HOA received a small courtesy adjustment of $135 — a gesture Merriweather found insufficient. "I’m like that is not the homeowner’s fault that we were underbilled. You all never notified us," she said.

The other side:

The issue remained unresolved until FOX 5 contacted the county on Monday. Within hours, a Fulton County spokesperson confirmed a one-time adjustment of $794.82 had been applied to the account, reducing the outstanding balance to $153.29.

"We are committed to ensuring our customers receive accurate billing and appreciate their understanding as we navigate these specific situations," the county spokesperson said in a statement.

Merriweather said she’s grateful the situation was resolved but hopes her experience encourages other residents to closely monitor their water bills.

"Two of the homeowners we’ve been here since 2005," she said. "We’ve never seen anything like this."