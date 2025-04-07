High-speed chase ends in Buckhead crash; driver tied to armed robberies

Image 1 of 13 ▼ Atlanta police investigate after a crash near the intersection of Peachtree and Piedmont roads on April 7, 2025. (FOX 5)

A vehicle wanted in a series of armed robberies crashed at a busy Buckhead intersection on Monday evening.

DeKalb County Police say whoever was inside was wanted in connection with a robbery at Chick-fil-A just minutes before the crash.

What we know:

At approximately 8:40 p.m., DeKalb County Police responded to a robbery at the Chick-fil-A located in the 600 block of Decatur Village Way just off U.S. 78. Officers arrived to find multiple employees who had been pepper sprayed. One employee told police a suspect had taken a cash drawer from a drive-thru register and fled the scene.

According to the DeKalb County Police Department, the vehicle involved had been linked to three other robberies — two in DeKalb County and one in Sandy Springs — since Sunday morning.

Less than an hour after the Chick-fil-A incident, Atlanta Police located the suspect's vehicle and attempted to initiate a traffic stop. The driver fled, leading to a crash at the intersection of Peachtree and Piedmont roads in the heart of Buckhead.

Wreckage and shattered glass were scattered across the intersection. The vehicle came to rest facing south on the sidewalk at the southeast corner of the intersection, near the entrance to a shopping center. The car’s front end was heavily damaged.

Atlanta Police and Georgia State Patrol responded to the crash scene. A section of Piedmont Road was temporarily closed as crews investigated and cleared the debris.

The suspect was taken to a local hospital for treatment. The investigation is ongoing.

What we don't know:

The identity of the suspect has not been released.

The circumstances surrounding the crash remain under investigation.

The condition of the driver was not immediately known.

Details on the other armed robberies have not been released.