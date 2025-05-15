Urgent search underway for missing kayaker on Lake Lanier

Authorities in Forsyth County are actively searching for a missing kayaker on Lake Lanier.

What they're saying:

The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office posted about the search on Facebook, writing:

"The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office is looking for a missing kayaker on Lake Lanier. If you have seen this kayak, please contact the FCSO."

In the comment section, the sheriff’s office says it has its drones up over the water searching as the marine units scour the lake.

Deputies say the kayaker's car was found at Little Ridge Park.

What we don't know:

Neither the name of the kayaker nor a description has been given.

What you can do:

If you have any information, contact the Forysth County Sheriff's Office.