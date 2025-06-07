Teen accused of killing mother's boyfriend, Paulding County deputies say

The Brief Javar Summerhour, 17, is in custody after allegedly shooting and killing his mother's boyfriend, 31-year-old Anthony Brown, in Hiram, Paulding County. The incident occurred at a home on Westend Way. Summerhour is currently held in the Paulding County Jail without bond.



A 17-year-old is behind bars after Paulding County deputies say he shot and killed his mother's boyfriend.

What we know:

Deputies were called to a home on Westend Way in Hiram just after 7 p.m. Friday.

That's where they found the body of 31-year-old Anthony Brown. The suspect had already fled the scene.

Deputies say the suspect's family cooperated with the investigation, and as a result, 17-year-old Javar Summerhour was captured shortly after without incident.

Javar Summerhour (Credit: Paulding County Sheriff's Office)

It was later revealed that Brown was dating Summerhour's mother. It's not clear what led to the gunfire.

Summerhour is being held in the Paulding County Jail without bond.

This is an ongoing investigation.

What you can do:

Anyone who has any information regarding this case is encouraged to call the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office Tip Line at (770) 443-3047 or send a message via the Paulding Sheriff mobile app.