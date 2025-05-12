College Park's mayor: botched apartment closing led to ‘unnecessary chaos and fear’

The Brief Residents of the Chelsea Gardens apartment complex were initially given days to leave condemned apartments. Then, after public backlash, the city extended the deadline to leave until end of June Mayor Bianca Motley Broom says missteps caused "unnecessary chaos and fear"



The mayor of College Park admits the city mishandled the chaotic eviction of the residents of Chelsea Gardens Apartments.

Mayor Bianca Motley Broom slammed how city officials in a statement following the debacle.

"I’m deeply concerned that the involvement of city leadership in this sweeping eviction may have accelerated displacement rather than protecting those most affected," Mayor Motley Broom wrote.

"While I understand and share the concerns about the property’s condition, the way this situation has been handled has caused unnecessary chaos, fear, and instability for families who deserve better from us."

She has now vowed to do everything in her power to help the residents find new housing.

Timeline:

The Chelsea Gardens apartment complex in College Park has been plagued by rodents and safety issues.

In March, a new owner of Chelsea Gardens told residents their leases were cancelled and everyone had 60 days to get out.

City officials condemned the complex in April, giving residents only a few days to move out.

Public backlash led to a reversal, extending the deadline to the end of June.

What they're saying:

"The landlord of Chelsea Gardens tried to carry out illegal evictions with no due process for tenants. The only intervention that the city did, was to join with the landlords to condemn the property," a member of the public said during a May 5 public comment session.

Mayor Motley Broom said she was not consulted on the condemnation before city officials moved forward with it.

"My priority is making sure that the people involved are taken care of," Bianca Motley Broom, College Park mayor, said. "In hindsight, we can look at a number of things, including communication and keeping our residents at the center and the core of everything that we do."

The backstory:

A city spokesperson says displaced residents are being assisted in relocating to apartment complexes in DeKalb County with help from the nonprofits Initiative for Affordable Housing and Sage Hands International.

The new owners have ambitious plans for renovation and redevelopment, which can only proceed once the units in need of repair and upgrades are vacated," the spokesperson said in a statement.

The statement also said a majority of the more than 400 units have already been vacated.

On Monday afternoon, FOX 5 observed dozens of people still living there.

The mayor says she has regularly returned to the complex assisting residence that are there.

"At this point, that looks like working in conjunction with our nonprofit partners," Motley Broom said. "I’ve been down there myself and doing things on my own as well, because everybody’s got to pitch in."

