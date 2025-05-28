Four men injured in southwest Atlanta gas station shooting
ATLANTA - Four men were injured in a shooting on Wednesday in southwest Atlanta, according to police.
What we know:
Officers responded at 8:50 p.m. to a gas station on the corner of Cascade Road and Herring Road.
According to the Atlanta Police Department, three people were found at the scene, all suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.
Police said all three were alert, conscious, and breathing.
A fourth man, also with a gunshot wound, later arrived at a hospital after transporting himself. He was reported to be in a similar condition—alert, conscious, and breathing.
What we don't know:
Authorities have not released further details about the circumstances surrounding the shooting.
What's next:
The Atlanta Police Department is continuing its investigation.
The Source: The Atlanta Police Department provided the details for this article.