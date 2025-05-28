Massive drug bust in Paulding County: Meth, fentanyl, and firearms seized

The Brief Authorities seized methamphetamine, fentanyl, and 14 firearms during a drug bust in Paulding County, leading to the arrest of John Burch. The investigation began after neighbors reported suspicious activity, and officials emphasize the importance of removing fentanyl and firearms from the streets for public safety. Additional arrests may follow as the investigation continues, with Burch facing numerous charges related to drug distribution.



Authorities in Paulding County seized methamphetamine, fentanyl and more than a dozen firearms during a drug bust at a home in the Lake Swan neighborhood, leading to one arrest and the possibility of more.

What we know:

John Burch, 45, was taken into custody after investigators with the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office and the Northwest Georgia Drug Task Force executed a search warrant at the residence. Officials say the investigation began after neighbors reported suspicious activity at the home, which sits on a street where children are often seen playing.

Inside, deputies found bags of meth and fentanyl, as well as 14 firearms.

"That fentanyl alone could have killed literally thousands of people," said Paulding County Sheriff Ashley Henson. "So getting these types of drugs, especially fentanyl, off the streets is vital to public safety."

Henson added the firearms seized will no longer be available for potential criminal use.

"Those are guns that are not going to go out and be able to be used in the commission of any types of crimes," he said.

Burch faces numerous charges. Investigators believe he was selling drugs from the home, and the sheriff’s office said additional arrests could follow as the investigation continues.

What they're saying:

Jason Coutu, who lives one street over, said the bust did not come as a shock given the area’s growth in recent years.

"It’s crazy. I mean, it is crazy. But it’s everywhere," said Coutu. "I’m just glad Paulding County is doing a good job and taking care of it."

Sheriff Henson said his office remains focused on reducing crime and drug distribution in the community.

"I don’t care if it’s a gram or pounds—anytime you get drugs off our streets, you get guns off our streets that are in the hands of criminals, then we’ve done something good," Henson said. "So I chalk this one up as a win for the good guys."

What we don't know:

Burch's next court date was not immediately known.