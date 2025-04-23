Metro Atlanta apartment complex condemned, residents sent packing

The Brief Chelsea Gardens apartment complex residents were initially told to leave by their landlord with three days' notice. The City of College Park has condemned the property over "deplorable conditions." The property owner pledges to cover the moving costs.



Residents of Chelsea Gardens Apartments in College Park say they feel like they're being kicked to the curb.

They rallied outside the College Park's city hall Wednesday evening, after officials ordered the property to be condemned.

After the backlash, city officials have agreed to give the residents a little more time.

A city spokesperson said the owner has agreed to cover moving expenses for the residents and provide rental assistance.

The backstory:

Last month, each of the residents received a notice on their doors that their leases were cancelled and they had sixty days to get out.

Those with an outstanding rent balance were given three.

Then, some residents said water and electricity were shut off.

A housing lawyer FOX 5 spoke with questioned the legality of the notices.

"You can’t push nobody out like that," Cassandra Meenaghan, a former Chelsea Gardens resident, said. "I had to give up my dogs. They can't stay with me anymore."

Residents showed FOX 5 crumbling walls, mold on the ceilings, and evidence of a rodent infestation.

The other side:

A spokesperson for the City of College Park stated the city had no part in the eviction process but condemned the Chelsea Gardens property due to "deplorable conditions." City officials initially gave residents until the end of the month to move but extended the timeline by 30 days.

A city spokesperson emailed this statement:

The City of College Park takes very seriously the living conditions of its residents. Owners have an obligation to ensure that its residents live with dignity and safe surroundings.

As it regards Chelsea Gardens apartments, the City is in discussion with the new owner regarding the deplorable conditions and the condemnation process to ensure the residents have the means and time to relocate.

Therefore, the City will be extending the condemnation process for at least 30 days to access nonprofit support and resources who can assist with transition and costs. College Park police and City staff will be onsite to assist residents.

In the meantime, the owner will continue to cover the cost of moving expenses, rental assistance and support, as well identifying other properties for residents to relocate.

We are encouraging residents to take advantage of these resources to ensure their safety and security. To date, close to 70% of the residents have already successfully relocated.

The City of College Park had repeatedly fined the previous owner of the property. The current owner purchased Chelsea Gardens approximately a month ago under foreclosure.

But Meenaghan said even that isn't enough time for many, especially disabled and senior residents.

"That’s a little over a month. Moving is not that easy, especially in today’s economy. In today’s society, when rent is high, workforce is low," Govan added.

What's next:

The city says the property owner has committed to covering residents' moving expenses and providing rental assistance. Repeated efforts by FOX 5 to reach the property owner have so far been unsuccessful.