Residents of condemned College Park apartments call for extension to move-out deadline

Current and former residents of a condemned College Park apartment complex are once again protesting against their landlord and the city’s handling of the property.

On Monday evening, protestors outside College Park City Hall chanted things like "Housing is a human right" and "Landlords, landlords, you can’t hide!"

Chelsea Gardens residents were joined by housing activists from the Party for Socialism and Liberation in calling for an extension to the deadline to move out and for moving assistance.

The backstory:

The run-down apartment complex on Godby Road was recently purchased by a new owner. In March, that owner told residents they had 60 days to move out. Some occupants who were behind on their rent were told they only had three days to move out.

The City of College Park condemned the property due to what they said were "deplorable conditions" and told residents they had 30 days to move out. After receiving backlash from residents, officials extended the deadline to the end of May.

"If you're not gone by May 31st, they're going to shut the lights as well as the water off," resident Sarah Ganzy said.

What they're saying:

Cassandra Meenaghan, a former Chelsea Gardens resident, says she felt rushed to move out of her unit, and it caused her a lot of difficulties.

"I was homeless for about a week and a half, and I've almost lost my job because of this, taking time off from work, being late to work because of this," she said.

She thinks the city did the right thing in condemning the complex, which she and other residents said was falling apart, but she says trying to evict them caused everyone a lot of undue stress.

"There is a right way and a wrong way to do things. And the way they did it was wrong," she said. "Y'all had no consideration for the emotional impact that would have on us. The fear, the anxiety, the depression, the sadness."

Ganzy, who was also at the protest on Monday, is still in her unit and has been trying to find a new place, but it’s an expensive process.

"I did find a duplex. However, I'm trying to come up with the rest of the money in order to move in on April the 30th because it's $1,425 and a $1,000 deposit. So it's a lot," Ganzy said.

She and many of the other residents are demanding the city extend the deadline again, especially since they claim they haven’t received the assistance they were promised.

Last week, the City of College Park told FOX 5 that the property's owner agreed to cover moving expenses and provide rental assistance for residents who were vacating.

Ganzy says she needs that kind of help, but has yet to get any of it from the landlord.

"I can't speak for anyone else, but they're not helping me … You have to make an appointment. They only speak with you by appointment, and when you call them to make an appointment, no one answers the phone," she said.

She said until she gets the promised help from the landlord, she feels it’s only fair that the city extend the deadline.

The other side:

FOIX 5 made attempts to contact the property owner on Monday and reached out to College Park officials about the residents’ demands.

We didn’t hear back from either in time for this story.