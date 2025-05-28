Officers involved in shooting near Georgia Highlands Cartersville Campus
CARTERSVILLE, Ga. - A shooting in Bartow County is under investigation by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.
What we know:
It happened along Georgia Highway 20 at Conference Center Drive near the Georgia Highlands Cartersville Campus.
According to the Cartersville Police Department, officers were involved in a shooting early on Wednesday evening.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been asked to investigate.
No officers were hurt.
What we don't know:
It was not immediately clear if anyone else was injured.
Few details were provided.
The Source: The details in this article were provided by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and the Cartersville Police Department.