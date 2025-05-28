Expand / Collapse search

Officers involved in shooting near Georgia Highlands Cartersville Campus

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  May 28, 2025 11:35pm EDT
Cartersville
A heavy police presence can be seen along Georgia Highway 20 at Highlands College Boulevards in Cartersville on May 28, 2025. article

A heavy police presence can be seen along Georgia Highway 20 at Highlands College Boulevards in Cartersville on May 28, 2025. (Georgia Department of Transportation)

CARTERSVILLE, Ga. - A shooting in Bartow County is under investigation by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. 

What we know:

It happened along Georgia Highway 20 at Conference Center Drive near the Georgia Highlands Cartersville Campus. 

According to the Cartersville Police Department, officers were involved in a shooting early on Wednesday evening. 

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been asked to investigate. 

No officers were hurt. 

What we don't know:

It was not immediately clear if anyone else was injured. 

Few details were provided.

The Source: The details in this article were provided by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and the Cartersville Police Department.

