Officers involved in shooting near Georgia Highlands Cartersville Campus

A shooting in Bartow County is under investigation by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

What we know:

It happened along Georgia Highway 20 at Conference Center Drive near the Georgia Highlands Cartersville Campus.

According to the Cartersville Police Department, officers were involved in a shooting early on Wednesday evening.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been asked to investigate.

No officers were hurt.

What we don't know:

It was not immediately clear if anyone else was injured.

Few details were provided.