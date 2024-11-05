LIVE Harris vs Trump Georgia election results map county-by-county

The Brief Georgia's 16 electoral votes are up for grabs. An interactive map breaks down the results of Trump vs. Harris in Georgia The map breaks results down county-by-county.



Former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris are looking to secure Georgia's 16 electoral votes. The state has already set records with more than half of Georgia's registered voters already casting ballots through early voting and absentee options.

Republicans were thrilled with the turnout in heavily GOP counties during early voting, which in some cases approached two-thirds of active voters. After the last day of early voting, around 42% of voters in the majority Black Democratic stronghold of Augusta-Richmond County had cast ballots, while more than 58% of voters in the neighboring Republican suburb of Columbia County had voted.

Below is a break-down of results coming in on the Trump-Harris race in Georgia, which is broken down county-by-county. You have the ability to see the ballots counted, uncounted votes, and the county leader. For local county race results:

When will we know who won the election?

According to the Secretary of State's Office, by 7 p.m. on Election Day—when polls close—an estimated 70% of ballots, including those cast early or absentee, will be ready for tabulation. Final results, however, will depend on county-level reporting for in-person votes.

It’s likely we’ll be waiting for presidential election results past election night.

Each state has unique vote-counting procedures impacting how quickly results will be available on election night, and the same can especially be said for the seven swing states that will decide the winner.

Key factors affecting lengthier waiting times include mail-in deadlines, early voting options and specific state policies on ballot counting.

States like Pennsylvania and Nevada, for example, could see delays due to mail-in ballot processing rules.

What are the swing states?

Georgia is one of seven key swing states experts have identified that will likely determine the winner of the 2024 Presidential Election. The other swing states are: Arizona, Michigan, Nevada, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

It takes 270 electoral votes to win the White House, and these swing states have a collective 93 votes that will ultimately decide who wins.