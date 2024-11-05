LIVE Georgia election results counties H-Z

Voters across Georgia have taken to the polls to cast their ballots in the 2024 election.

When polls close on Election Day, an estimated 70% of ballots, including those cast early or absentee, will be ready for tabulation, according to the Georgia Secretary of State's Office. Final results, however, will depend on county-level reporting for in-person votes.

Below is a listing of results for local races across the state for counties H-Z. For all other results, click here.