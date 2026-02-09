USAF Thunderbirds to base in Rome for first time following $5.7M runway extension

Image 1 of 7 ▼ The United States Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron "Thunderbirds", perform at the Joint Base Andrews Air and Space Expo, Md., on September 13, 2025. With more than 150,000 people attending the air show, this performance was one the Thunderbird’s biggest shows of the year. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Breanna Klemm)

The Brief A $5.7 million SPLOST-funded runway extension now allows the Thunderbirds to base operations directly in Rome. The 2026 air show moves to April 3–4, featuring a drone show celebrating America’s 250th birthday. All tickets must be purchased online in advance; no gate sales will be available during the event.



The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds are coming to Rome for the Wings Over North Georgia (WONG) Air Show thanks to a massive runway expansion.

Richard B. Russell Airport runway expansion

What we know:

For the first time, the elite Air Force demonstration squadron will call Richard B. Russell Airport their temporary home thanks to a newly completed $5.7 million runway extension.

The project, funded by a special purpose local-option sales tax (SPLOST), has expanded the runway to a fully functional 7,010 feet. Airport Manager John Carroll noted that the final asphalt was laid just before Christmas, effectively making the airport a "game changer" for the air show and future aviation traffic.

Thunderbirds coming to Rome proper

The backstory:

In previous years, the Thunderbirds were forced to operate out of Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta because Rome's runway did not meet their length requirements. With the extension complete, the team can now remain in Rome, allowing pilots and support crews to engage directly with the community.

Event president John Cowman of JLC AirShow Management secured the spring date after a successful, though military-free, civilian show last October. The October event saw the cancellation of the U.S. Navy Blue Angels due to the federal government shutdown. Cowman jumped at the chance to fill an open date in the Thunderbirds' 2026 schedule, leading to a quick turnaround for the Rome community.

Air show time changes

Timeline:

Breaking from its traditional fall slot, the 2026 air show will take place Friday, April 3, and Saturday, April 4.

The shift in location means more than just shorter flight paths. The Thunderbirds’ presence on the ground will include an open-to-the-public reception, school visits with local students and hosting a local non-profit, and a special recognition flight for a local "Hometown Hero."

Organizers have opted not to hold performances on Sunday, April 5, to allow families and residents to observe the Easter holiday.

Other Wings Over North Georgia fan favs

Dig deeper:

Beyond the Thunderbirds, the April event features several debut performances and fan favorites:

The Bayou Militia: An F-15C Eagle unit from the Louisiana Air National Guard performing high-speed "show of force" passes.

GhostWriter Airshows: Nathan K. Hammond will pilot a modified "Super Chipmunk" for aerobatics and skywriting, including a night flight with LED lights and pyrotechnics.

Friday Night Special: A drone show celebrating America’s 250th birthday, followed by a fireworks finale.

Other scheduled acts include the Ladies for Liberty, the Smoke N Thunder Jet Car, and the "Class of ‘45" vintage P-51D Mustang and F4U Corsair.

How to get tickets

What you can do:

Tickets for the event must be purchased online and in advance at the official Wings Over North Georgia website. No tickets will be sold at the gate on the day of the show.