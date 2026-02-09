Stephens County burglary investigation leads to 5 arrests

article

Five people are behind bars after deputies said they stole several items, including trailers, trail cameras, and a vehicle, from a home on Highway 123 in December 2025.

What we know:

Stephens County deputies were called to the home on Dec. 31, 2025, where they found security cameras around the property had been disconnected.

Investigators observed damage to an exterior door and physical damage to the property.

On Jan. 5, officials learned that Billy Peeples, 33, had allegedly sold some of the stolen items to a local scrap metal business.

Peeples was arrested days later on Jan. 7 for theft-related charges and a probation violation linked to a separate burglary.

Authorities executed several search warrants in Toccoa, where they found additional stolen property at a shop on West Franklin Street and a home on Busha Street.

As a result of the searches, warrants were issued for the following:

Jeffery Bohannon, 54, of Toccoa

Devin Walker, 35, of Toccoa

Billie Walker, 41, of Toccoa

Chester Allan Manns, 51, of Toccoa

All of the accused have since been arrested and remain in custody at the Stephens County Jail.

An investigation is ongoing.

What you can do:

If you have any information, you are asked to contact the Stephens County Sheriff’s Office at (706) 886-7048.

What we don't know:

Investigators have not said whether the people arrested are linked to additional theft cases or what else has been reported stolen.