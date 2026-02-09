2 injured after car rolls, hitting power pole, sparking grass fire

The Brief Crews responded to a severe crash that caused a grass fire in Athens-Clarke County on Sunday. Two people were injured, although the extent of their injuries has not been confirmed. The roadway was blocked off while crews cleared the extensive crash site.



Emergency crews saved two people in Athens on Sunday following a rollover crash where the car they were in downed a light pole, igniting a grass fire.

What we know:

The impact sparked a grass fire, which eventually spread to the car's gas tank.

Several fire units responded to put out the fires and clear the wreck site.

The roadway was temporarily blocked while crews cleared the scene.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ A car rollover sparks a grass fire in Athens. (Photo: Athens Clarke County Fire Department)

What we don't know:

Authorities have not yet provided details on the severity of the injuries.