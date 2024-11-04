Harris, Trump grapple for last-minute pivotal votes in Georgia ahead of Election Day

article

Georgia’s 16 electoral votes hang in the balance as voters head to the polls on Tuesday.

Both the Harris-Walz and Trump-Vance campaigns made last-minute stops in metro Atlanta in a final push to rally support in the battleground state.

Harris-Walz campaign rallies support in Piedmont Park

Vice President Kamala Harris and her running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, wrapped up their Georgia campaign efforts with a rally at Park Tavern in Atlanta’s Piedmont Park. The event, aimed at energizing voters, featured local leaders and entertainers, including Joy from the pop duo Jesse & Joy, who encouraged attendees to vote before performing three songs.

"Just vote. Go out there and vote. Vote for what’s important to you," Joy said, addressing a crowd eager to hear from political and cultural figures.

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens emphasized the importance of Georgia in the national election, urging residents to make their voices heard.

"Our vote is our voice, Atlanta, and with our voices, we have the power to elect Kamala Harris as the next President of the United States," Mayor Dickens declared.

The Harris-Walz campaign held similar rallies in all seven battleground states, utilizing prominent voices to mobilize voters. According to the campaign, artists and local leaders bring trusted perspectives to millions of Americans, helping amplify the message on what’s at stake this election.

"This is going to be an awesome election, and I already know Kamala will win 100%," said Fredrick Bender, who attended the rally with his family. "If you haven’t voted, get out and vote," he urged.

While four million Georgians have already cast ballots, early voters like Lakietta Culkin said they plan to help friends and neighbors get to the polls on Election Day. "We have some friends who are quite a bit older than us, so we’ll be there to support them," she said.

For Derrick Taylor, who also voted early, casting a ballot is essential. "It’s one of the more important things we can do to voice our opinion on how we think the country should move forward," Taylor noted.

All seven Harris-Walz rallies were live-streamed nationwide to maximize voter reach across the country.

Trump-Vance campaign makes a final push at Cobb Galleria

Meanwhile, the Trump-Vance campaign also made its presence known in Georgia with a rally at the Cobb Galleria Center. Republican vice-presidential nominee J.D. Vance took the stage to energize conservative voters in what’s expected to be a closely contested race.

"Get your friends to the polls, and take yourself to the polls. Get nine of your friends and family to go along with you," Vance urged the crowd, highlighting the campaign’s commitment to maximizing Republican turnout.

Vance also outlined key campaign promises, advocating for tax cuts for older Georgians. "Donald J. Trump wants to say no taxes on Social Security. You paid into it your whole life; you ought to be able to enjoy the benefits in retirement," Vance stated.

In his speech, Vance criticized Vice President Kamala Harris on issues like immigration and the economy. "Tomorrow is the day we vote for lower grocery prices and more affordable housing. Tomorrow is the day we vote to close the border," he said.

Vance further pledged that a Trump administration would prioritize domestic energy production. "You ought to stop buying oil and gas from tin-pot dictators. Let’s drill, baby, drill, and get it from our own citizens in our own territory!" he proclaimed.

The message resonated with supporters like Matthew Mercer, who said, "He’s encouraging us to not only go vote, but to get our friends and neighbors to get out and vote."

Polls open statewide at 7 a.m. on Tuesday and are open until 7 p.m.