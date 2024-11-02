Georgia voters warned to verify voter file before Election Day

Two Georgia voters said they were shocked to find their addresses had been changed in their state voter profiles - without their knowledge.

Election officials were able to resolve the issues and both were able to vote early, but those voters are now urging others to double-check their voter files to prevent any potential problems at the polls.

You can do so at mvp.sos.ga.gov

One of the voters, Ashley Kunkle from Buckhead, logged into her state voter profile the night before casting her early ballot and noticed something unusual.

"I'm looking at it and I'm thinking, this doesn't make any sense. What on earth?" Kunkle said.

On Oct. 22 at 11:02 a.m., someone had changed her address to a random house in south Fulton County - an address she's never been in.

Concerned, Kunkle wondered whether the error could prevent her from voting in this election.

"It did. I was very concerned about that," she said.

Kunkle is apparently not alone.

Another voter from Bibb County shared her experience on social media - which caught the attention of the Secretary of State's chief operating officer.

According to the voter, poll workers informed her that she was registered in Fulton County and showed her an address in Alpharetta, where she had never lived.

"He tells me that I cannot vote at that precinct because I am registered in Fulton County. And he flips the screen and he shows me an address in Alpharetta, Georgia, that I've never lived at in my life," the TikTok user @breannabananaxoxo, said.

The Chief Operating Officer for the Secretary of State’s office, Gabe Sterling, responded to the TikTok post on X (formerly Twitter).

In Kunkle’s case, she contacted Fulton County’s election office to report the address change, and they corrected the issue over the phone.

"I called them and I told them what happened, and they were able to fix it over the phone," Kunkle said.

A Fulton County spokesperson confirmed that her address was corrected and reported the matter to the Secretary of State’s office.

However, Kunkle noted the ease with which her information was changed.

"No verification, no sending in a copy of a driver's license," she said.

Despite the error, Kunkle was able to cast her early vote without further complications. Now, she’s advising other voters to stay vigilant.

"I do have concerns that this could be happening to other people. I do think it's important to tell people that they need to be checking my voter webpage every single day up until the time that they vote," she said.

Georgia voters can access their information on the My Voter Page.

If voters encounter discrepancies with their registration on Election Day, they may need to complete a provisional ballot. That ballot will only be counted if they can verify their eligibility with the county registrar's office within three days.