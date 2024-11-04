Georgia Secretary of State Raffensperger gives briefing before Election Day

On the eve of Election Day, Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger held a press briefing at the State Capitol, reassuring the public of the state’s election readiness despite a newly filed lawsuit by the Georgia Republican Party.

With more than half of Georgia's registered voters already casting ballots through early voting and absentee options, millions of Georgians are expected to visit the polls on Tuesday to make their choice in the presidential race.

In his address, Raffensperger emphasized his confidence in Georgia’s election system, highlighting the efforts made to protect each legal vote. His assurances come as the GOP’s recent lawsuit challenges the legality of absentee ballots accepted over the weekend in Fulton and other counties. Raffensperger pointed out that a judge had already ruled such ballot acceptance lawful, urging voters to trust the state’s robust election process.

The Secretary of State outlined that by 8 p.m. on Election Day—when polls close—an estimated 70% of ballots, including those cast early or absentee, will be ready for tabulation. Final results, however, will depend on county-level reporting for in-person votes. Raffensperger also warned of potential misinformation circulating on social media, advising the public to remain cautious of foreign disinformation attempts.

RELATED STORIES

Both campaigns are making last-minute pushes in Georgia before the big day.

Republican vice presidential nominee Sen. JD Vance is heading to Atlanta on Monday for a rally at the Cobb Galleria Center. The rally is set to begin at 5 p.m. with doors opening at 3 p.m.

The Harris campaign is hosting a Vote for Freedom rally from 6 p.m. until 11 p.m. at Piedmont Park Tavern in Midtown Atlanta's Piedmont Park. Special guests include 2 Chainz, Keyshia Cole, Tamar Braxton, and more.

