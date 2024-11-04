Trump, Harris campaigns make final push in Georgia 24 hours before Election Day

The Brief Both the campaign of former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris are making their final pitches in Georgia ahead of Election Day. Both candidates were in the state over the weekend after a record-breaking early voting period. Republican Vice Presidential nominee JD Vance will be in Cobb County and the Harris Campaign is holding a major rally in Piedmont Park as part of the last 24 hours before polls open.



With Georgia's 16 electoral votes on the line, both former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris's campaigns are pulling out all the stops a day before voters will head to the polls.

At the end of early voting, more than 4 million people across the Peach State had cast their vote - a record-breaking 55.5% of total active voters in the state.

So many people have voted early that a state election official says it could be a "ghost town" at the polls in some counties on Election Day.

There’s no doubt that part of that is due to Trump. Large signs at his rallies spell out "VOTE EARLY!" and others have also been pushing Republicans to cast ballots before Tuesday, even by mail.

"This election is too important to wait!" proclaimed one flyer mailed to a voter in Georgia by the Elon Musk-funded America PAC. "President Trump is counting on patriots like you to apply for an absentee ballot and bank your vote today."

Republicans are thrilled with the turnout in heavily GOP counties, which in some cases is approaching two-thirds of active voters. After Friday, around 42% of voters in the majority Black Democratic stronghold of Augusta-Richmond County had cast ballots, while more than 58% of voters in the neighboring Republican suburb of Columbia County had voted.

"Just from a winning and losing standpoint, the more votes I have put in the bank by Friday, the fewer votes I have to push to the polls on Tuesday to win," said Josh McKoon, chairman of the Georgia Republican Party.

Trump and Harris campaign in Georgia

Both candidates understand how crucial Georgia can be, and spent the weekend making last-minute pushes in the state. On Sunday, Trump spoke to an enthusiastic crowd in Macon, hitting on his familiar themes of immigration, taxes, and the economy.

"Kamala broke it, and I'll fix it, and we'll do it very quickly," Trump said, claiming that his next administration would make America safer and stronger.

Not to be outdone, both Harris and her running mate, Gov. Tim Walz, visited the state over the weekend as well. On Sunday, Walz was joined by rock stars Jon Bon Jovi and Michael Stipe to stump for votes in Cobb County.

"Georgia, you have the potential to win this whole d-mn thing for America," Walz told the crowd.

Upcoming political rallies in Georgia

Republican Vice Presidential nominee Sen. JD Vance is heading to Atlanta on Monday for a rally at the Cobb Galleria Center. The rally is set to begin at 5 p.m. with doors opening at 3 p.m.

The Harris campaign is hosting a Vote for Freedom rally from 6 p.m. until 11 p.m. at Piedmont Park Tavern in Midtown Atlanta's Piedmont Park. Special guests include 2 Chainz, Keyshia Cole, Tamar Braxton, and more.

