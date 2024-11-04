How to vote in Georgia on Election Day | In-person voting guide

Georgia has already set records with more than half of the state's registered voters casting ballots through early voting and absentee options. Now, millions more voters in Georgia will cast their ballots at polling places across the state on Election Day. Here’s what you need to know for voting in-person on Election Day.

2024 PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION HUB

Where do I vote? Find your polling location

Registered voters may vote in person at their designated polling precinct on Election Day. You can find your precinct on your My Voter Page or by contacting your County Board of Registrar's Office. Find your polling location here: My Voter Page.

Polling hours are 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. According to the Secretary of State's Office, voters who are in line by 7 p.m. are allowed to cast their ballot.

What do I need to bring?

A valid state or federal government-issued photo ID (including free IDs from county registrars or the Georgia Department of Driver Services

A Georgia driver’s license (even if expired)

A student ID from a Georgia public college or university

A valid employee photo ID from any federal, state, or local government agency

A valid U.S. passport or U.S. military photo ID

A valid tribal photo ID with a photograph of the voter

What happens when I show up to vote?

When you get to your polling place, show your photo ID to the poll worker. A poll worker will check your photo ID, verify that you are registered and at the correct polling location, issue you a voter access card or ballot, whichever is applicable, and allow you to vote.

What if there is a problem?

If you show up to your polling place but have not met all the requirements listed above, you have the right to request a provisional ballot. Your vote will count as long as you resolve the eligibility issues within three days after Election Day. Learn more about provisional ballots by clicking here.

If you encounter a problem at the polls, please contact your County Board of Registrar's Office or the Georgia Secretary of State. Call the Secretary of State at 404-656-2871 (in metro Atlanta) or 877-725-9797 (elsewhere in Georgia) to report an issue. You can also submit a complaint online to the Secretary of State Elections Division.

When will we know who won the election?

According to the Secretary of State's Office, by 7 p.m. on Election Day—when polls close—an estimated 70% of ballots, including those cast early or absentee, will be ready for tabulation. Final results, however, will depend on county-level reporting for in-person votes.