Georgians set early voting record with over 4 million ballots cast before Election Day

The Brief Over 4 million Georgians have participated in early voting, surpassing half of the state's registered voters. With approximately 3 million registered voters yet to cast their ballots, there is an expectation of busy polling stations at some locations on Election Day. Data reveals higher early voting participation among women and predominant age groups of 50-70 and 18-24. Voters need to visit their designated polling place on Election Day, and as per Georgia state law, anyone in line by 7 p.m. is entitled to cast their ballot.



Over 4 million Georgians have already cast their ballots during early voting this year. That's over half of all registered voters in the state.

Both presidential campaigns have been adamant about asking Georgians to get to the polls early during early voting. Still, there are around 3 million registered voters across the state who have yet to cast their ballot, so experts still expect lots of people to head to the polls on Tuesday.

"I think that Georgians understand that partisan politics, that's not what's on the ballot. People are concerned about their taxes, their quality of life. They're looking at this as a patriotic duty," Alicia Hughes, an assistant professor at the Emory University School of Law, said.

Nearly 56-percent of registered voters in Georgia cast their ballots during early voting, which the Secretary of State's office called unprecedented. That's around 1.5 million more people voting early compared to four years ago.

"I think that people are concerned, you know, the amount of travel that you've got in the area. A number of people concerned about where they will be on election day," Hughes said.

RELATED: Early voting reaches such heights that some Georgia polls may be Election Day ‘ghost town’

CLARKSTON, GEORGIA - NOVEMBER 1: A voter holds up their sticker after casting their ballot on the last day of early voting for the 2024 election on November 1, 2024 in Clarkston, Georgia. Georgia has had a record turn out for early voting with nearly Expand

According to data from the Secretary of State's office, more women voted early than men. People between ages 50 and 70 made up the largest age group of early voters, with younger voters between ages 18 and 24 not far behind.

With over 3 million registered voters in the state still needing to cast their ballot, experts still say there could be long lines at some voting locations.

"My anticipation is, for the most part, that people should be able to get in and out of there in 30 minutes or under. In some instances, it might take 45," Hughes said.

She also said it's important for anyone heading to the polls Tuesday to know which location they need to head to and to have a plan in place to make sure their vote is counted.

"If they're in line by 7 p.m., under Georgia state law, they are allowed to stay there even if it means waiting until 9 p.m. to cast that ballot so long as they're in line by 7 p.m.," Hughes explained.

RELATED: 2024 Election: Voting guide for November election in Georgia

Unlike during early voting where you can vote anywhere in the county you are registered in, anyone voting on election day has to head to a specific polling place. You can find yours here.