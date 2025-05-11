Ground delay replaces ground stop at Atlanta airport

The Brief There is a ground delay at the Atlanta airport, set to expire at 3:59 p.m. The FAA did not publicly identify a specific reason for the delay. Prior to the ground delay, there was a ground stop due to a "runway equipment issue" just before noon.



The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has replaced a Sunday afternoon ground stop with a ground delay at the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

What we know:

Flights taking off from the Atlanta airport didn't seem to be affected by the ground stop, but departures are now being delayed an average of 19 minutes. The FAA identified the cause of the ground delay only as "other."

During the earlier ground stop, incoming flights couldn't land due to an apparent "runway equipment issue," according to officials.

The FAA confirmed technicians were on the ground working to address the problem.

Just before 12:30 p.m., the ground stop was lifted, according to the FAA website. By 1 p.m., the ground delay had been issued and is not expected to be lifted until 3:59 p.m.

You can find out if your flight was affected here.

What is a ground delay?

Dig deeper:

According to the FAA, a ground delay is issued to manage traffic flow and congestion at an airport.

Departing aircrafts are held on the ground. This usually happens as a result of weather, equipment issues or other factors.