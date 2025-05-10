Expand / Collapse search

Video: Vehicle on fire near Atlanta airport

Published  May 10, 2025 3:36pm EDT
Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport
Fire near Atlanta airport

Video obtained by FOX 5 Atlanta appears to show a fire near Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport early Sunday morning. (Credit: Ricardo Cervantes)

ATLANTA - FOX 5 Atlanta has obtained video that appears to show a fire burning near the Atlanta airport.

What we know:

We reached out to the airport, and a spokesperson confirmed a fire involving at least one vehicle broke out at 1500 Maynard H. Jackson Jr. Boulevard, which is near the Delta Tech Ops building at the airport.

It has since been put out by Atlanta Fire.

Business resumed as normal, with no expected impact on operations.

What we don't know:

The spokesperson did not confirm how the fire began.

The Source: This preliminary information has been confirmed by a spokesperson from Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. FOX 5 Atlanta obtained permission from the rights' holder to share the video included in this article.

