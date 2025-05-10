Video: Vehicle on fire near Atlanta airport

FOX 5 Atlanta has obtained video that appears to show a fire burning near the Atlanta airport.

What we know:

We reached out to the airport, and a spokesperson confirmed a fire involving at least one vehicle broke out at 1500 Maynard H. Jackson Jr. Boulevard, which is near the Delta Tech Ops building at the airport.

It has since been put out by Atlanta Fire.

Business resumed as normal, with no expected impact on operations.

What we don't know:

The spokesperson did not confirm how the fire began.