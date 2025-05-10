Kennesaw State professors join outcry against removal of Black studies major

The Brief Kennesaw State University is facing criticism from students, and now professors, over its decision to eliminate three majors, including Black Studies. Faculty members argue that the administration bypassed curriculum committees in making the decision, while students suspect political pressure influenced the move. The school has said the decision to let go of certain programs was based on low graduation numbers.



Some professors at Kennesaw State have joined their students, voicing strong opposition to the university's recent decision to eliminate three majors, including Black Studies.

During a virtual news conference, faculty members condemned the move, calling for the programs to be reinstated.

What they're saying:

Students have expressed concerns that the decision may be influenced by political pressures, particularly from the Trump administration, to eliminate certain types of programs. They are urging the university to reconsider and reinstate the Black Studies and Philosophy majors.

"If upper administration wants to close a program they can do it without any input from faculty at all," said Dr. Lauren Thompson, an assistant professor of history and chair of the History and Philosophy Curriculum Committee. "The very existence of the multiple curriculum committees across the university belies these excuses and frankly insulting explanations. KSU faculty deserve better and KSU students deserve better."

The other side:

The university, however, maintains that it adhered to standard protocols in deactivating the majors, citing low graduation numbers as the primary reason for their removal.

According to a statement from KSU, the Black Studies major, along with two others, averaged fewer than 10 graduates per year, failing to meet the criteria necessary for continuation.

"Kennesaw State University followed institutional protocols in the decision to deactivate the Black Studies, Philosophy, and Technical Communications majors. All KSU majors are reviewed annually and held to the same criteria. Courses in Black Studies, Philosophy, and Technical Communications will continue to be offered as minors, electives, and available to all undergraduate students in our general studies curriculum.

"Undergraduate programs are expected to maintain a three-year rolling average of at least 10 graduates per year. The Black Studies major has a three-year graduation average of 5.7 degrees per year, while Philosophy averages 6.3 and Technical Communications 7.7.

"The programs underwent a multi-year remediation process, which included annual improvement plans focused on increasing enrollment. As the required benchmarks were not met, the University deactivated these programs.

"A formal ‘teach-out’ plan is in place to ensure all currently enrolled students have the opportunity to complete their degrees."