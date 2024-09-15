2024 Election: Early voting guide for November election
ATLANTA - Early voting begins Oct. 15 in the state of Georgia. Here is some important information to know:
Important Election Dates
- Last day to register to vote: Monday, Oct. 7
- Early voting: Tuesday, Oct. 15 - Friday, Nov. 1
- Last day to request an absentee ballot: Friday, Oct. 25
- Absentee ballots due: Tuesday, Nov. 5, by 7 p.m.
- Election Day: Tuesday, Nov. 5
- Runoff Election (if needed): Tuesday, Dec. 3
Voting Overview
- Register to vote: Visit the Secretary of State's website or check your status on the My Voter Page.
- Absentee voting: Available to all voters, but you must request a ballot; it’s not automatic.
- Early voting: Available to all registered voters at any early voting site in your county.
- Election Day voting: Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Bring a valid photo ID.
Recent Voting Changes
- Voter rolls: A 2024 law allows officials to remove voters up to 45 days before the election if eligibility is challenged.
- Time off to vote: Workers now get up to two hours off to vote during early voting.
- District maps: New maps may affect who appears on your ballot.
- Absentee voting: A 2021 law shortened the voting window and added ID requirements.
Voter Registration
- Register online, by mail, by phone, or in person. Use the Georgia Secretary of State’s website or visit your local election office.
Absentee Ballot Requests
- Request starting Aug. 19. Deadline to apply is Friday, Oct. 25. Submit your request online, by mail, phone, or in person.
Returning Absentee Ballots
- Return in person, by drop box (by Nov. 1), or by mail (postmark by Election Day). Include your ID number on the outer envelope.
Early Voting
- Early voting runs from Oct. 15 to Nov. 1. Some counties offer Saturday or Sunday voting.
Election Day Voting
- Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Nov. 5. Vote at your assigned polling place.
Voter ID Requirements
- A photo ID is required to vote in person. If you don’t have one, you can get a free ID from the Department of Driver Services or your county election office.
Voting with Disabilities
- Polling places must be accessible, and special devices are available. Assistance is allowed for those with disabilities or those over 75 years old.
For more details, visit the Georgia Secretary of State’s website.