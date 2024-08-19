State Election Board to vote on hand-counting ballots on election night

Georgia's State Election Board will vote on Monday on a proposal to require polling precincts to hand count ballots on election night.

At a meeting in July, the board advanced a proposal requiring three separate poll workers to count ballots at voting precincts on election night to make sure they match the number of ballots recorded by voting machines.

If the ballots don't match, the poll manager would have to figure out why there's an inconsistency and correct it.

An election worker replaces a voting sticker at a polling location during the runoff election in Atlanta, on Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022. (Elijah Nouvelage/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

The state's top election official, Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, came out last week strongly against the plan, calling it "misguided".

"Activists seeking to impose last-minute changes in election procedures outside of the legislative process undermine voter confidence and burden election workers," Raffersperger said in a news release.

A meeting of the State Elections Board.

The State Election Board is made up of five members, and they have considered several new rule proposals in recent months. Many of those proposals have come from activists aligned with former President Donald Trump who continue to claim without evidence there was widespread voter fraud during the 2020 election.

Three of the five members of the board are Republican partisans whom Trump called out by name and praised during a campaign rally last month in Atlanta.

In last week's news release, the Secretary of State's office referred to the members of the State Election Board as "unelected bureaucrats who have never run an election" and said they "seem to reject the advice" of anyone who has run elections.

Meanwhile, Georgia election officials have started traveling across the state to election offices ahead of the November election.

"We are traveling throughout the state," Raffensperger said in Paulding County last week, "You are seeing election directors and their teams and their poll workers working hard to ensure a safe, accurate, secure election for everyone."

Officials plan to visit all 159 counties in Georgia and run multiple tests to ensure that every vote cast on election day is accurately recorded.

The State Election Board will vote Monday on whether to require the hand counting of ballots.

