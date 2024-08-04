Trump-Kemp feud bubbles over at Atlanta rally

Former President Donald Trump did not hold back in his criticism of Gov. Brian Kemp in his Atlanta rally speech on Saturday at the Georgia State University Convocation Center.

This is just the latest spark in the controversy in the one-and-off feud between the two Republican figures.

Republican political commentator and member of the Georgia Gang Phil Kent says Trump is upset by the fact that a Kemp appointee on the Georgia elections board is stopping three other members of the board from implementing what they call "election integrity laws."

Kent says that kind of disunity in the Republican Party may end up hurting Trump's chances in Georgia.

"Of course, what does that do, let’s say, for the math of the election in November? You want to be adding rather than subtracting votes," Kent explained.