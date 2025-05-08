DUI suspect charged for fatal March crash that killed 3 in Gwinnett County

The Brief Domingo Lopez Raymundo is facing multiple charges, including three counts of homicide by vehicle and hit-and-run, in connection with a fatal crash in Gwinnett County. The crash occurred just after midnight on March 2 near Williams Road and Bishop Circle in Norcross, killing three people and injuring one. Gwinnett County Police have not yet released further details about the victims or the arrest.



The driver believed to be responsible for a fatal crash that killed three people and injured one in March in Gwinnett County is facing multiple charges.

What we know:

Domingo Lopez Raymundo has been charged with three felony counts of homicide by vehicle in the first degree; three counts of hit-and-run resulting in serious injury or death; driving under the influence; driving without a driver’s license; reckless driving; speeding; willful obstruction of law enforcement; and driving without a seatbelt.

PREVIOUS STORY: 3 dead, 1 injured after crash involving alleged DUI driver in Gwinnett County

The crash happened just after midnight near Williams Road and Bishop Circle in Norcross on March 2.

What we don't know:

The Gwinnett County Police Department has not released details about the crash, victims, or arrest to FOX 5 Atlanta. Additionally, it is unknown when the suspect will appear in court. We have reached out for additional information.