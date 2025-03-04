3 dead, 1 injured after crash involving alleged DUI driver in Gwinnett County

Three people were killed and another person was injured during a crash over the weekend in Gwinnett County, police say.

The crash reportedly happened near Williams Road and Bishop Circle.

What we know:

At this time, Gwinnett County Police Department has released very few details. However, they did say that all the victims were in one car. The driver and passenger of the other car involved ran away from the scene, but were located and arrested.

The driver was arrested and charged with DUI, obstruction, hit-and-run and driving without a license.

The passenger was charged with obstruction.

Gwinnett police told FOX 5 Atlanta they will release more details when they become available.