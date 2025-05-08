NW Georgia county commissioner charged with simple battery

article

A warrant has been issued for the commissioner of Chattooga County after a reported altercation with another man.

Commissioner Andy Allen is facing at least one count of simple battery.

What we know:

An incident report from the Chattooga County Sheriff's Office obtained by FOX 5 showed that the incident happened on March 3.

The reports said that deputies were called to Little Sand Mountain Road after a report of a fight,

According to WZQZ Radio, a livestock hauler from Kentucky said that he was making a delivery to a farm that morning when Allen confronted him. It is not clear what incited the reported situation.

The man said that Allen started yelling and him and his wife, got out of his truck, and tried to "jerk him out of the truck while he was backing up." The action ripped the man's shirt, deputies say.

The other side:

WZQZ Radio reports that Allen took the stand in his defense during a hearing in Whitfield County this week and denied having any physical contact with the livestock hauler.

What's next:

A Whitfield County judge deemed that there was probable cause to charge Allen with one count of simple battery, a misdemeanor.

Other charges may be coming, but officials have not said if they will be filed.