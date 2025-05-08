Catoosa jury rejects self-defense claim, convicts man in road rage shooting

article

The Brief Joshua Aaron Basham was convicted in Catoosa County for a 2021 road rage shooting, with the jury rejecting his self-defense claim. He was found guilty of aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during a felony, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. The trial was delayed when Basham appeared in court under the influence of fentanyl and other drugs, leading to a contempt charge.



A Catoosa County jury has convicted a known gang member and previously convicted felon in connection with a 2021 road rage shooting.

What we know:

Following a four-day trial held March 24–27, Joshua Aaron Basham was found guilty of aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. The jury rejected Basham’s claim of self-defense in the October 10, 2021, shooting of another man during a road rage incident.

The proceedings were briefly delayed when Basham appeared in court under the influence of fentanyl and other drugs on the second day of the trial. He was held in contempt by Superior Court Judge Melissa Hise.

The case was prosecuted by District Attorney Clayton M. Fuller, with support from victim advocate Shelby Bradshaw, administrative assistant Jennifer Jackson, and Chief Investigator Christy Smith, who played a key role in preparing the case for trial.