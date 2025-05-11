Escaped Polk County inmate 'done Houdini’d his way outta custody'

article

For his last trick, a Polk County inmate "done Houdini'd his way outta custody in two counties," according to the Polk County deputies searching for him.

What we know:

Christopher Dewayne Bailey, who is wanted on a slew of charges and felony probation violations, has somehow managed to evade law enforcement in two different counties.

Some of those charges include: possession of meth, speeding, DUI and reckless driving.

Christopher Dewayne Bailey (Credit: Polk County Sheriff's Office)

"Chris, if you’re reading this—buddy, this ain’t the kind of ‘multi-jurisdictional’ fame you want," the Polk County Sheriff's Office said on social media.

What you can do:

While their post was rather humorous, they seemed to be serious that if you see Bailey, you should not approach him.

You can call 911, or reach the Polk County Sheriff's Office directly at 770-749-2900.

"Just give us a ring, and we’ll bring the bracelets," they said.