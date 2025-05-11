Good boy! Fayette County K-9 finds missing teen on spectrum
STOCKBRIDGE, Ga. - A Fayette County deputy K-9 is having a pretty doggone good weekend after helping find a lost 14-year-old on the Autism spectrum.
What we know:
K-9 Odin joined Lt. Thamert, Lt. Santos and the Stockbridge Police Department as they searched for the teen who went missing at around 6:30 p.m. on Thursday.
The teen was believed to have difficulty interacting with people, which wasn't a problem for K-9 Odin.
Despite being lost for over 15 hours, he found the teen, unharmed, in no time.
Fayette County K-9 Odin (Credit: Fayette County Sheriff's Office)
Dig deeper:
According to the Fayette County Sheriff's Office, K-9 Odin is a bloodhound with an "incredible nose." He's dedicated to his handler and takes his job very seriously.
The Source: This information was provided by the Stockbridge Police Departrment.