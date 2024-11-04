Russian influence operations escalate ahead of Election Day, feds warn
The Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI), the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), and the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) issued a joint statement on Monday, warning of escalating foreign influence operations aimed at undermining confidence in the upcoming U.S. elections.
The agencies highlighted Russia as the most active threat, with influence actors disseminating fake videos and fabricated news to sow division and distrust in the election process. "Since our statement on Friday, the IC has been observing foreign adversaries, particularly Russia, conducting additional influence operations intended to undermine public confidence in the integrity of U.S. elections and stoke divisions among Americans," the agencies stated. "The IC expects these activities will intensify through election day and in the coming weeks, and that foreign influence narratives will focus on swing states."
The statement detailed recent tactics attributed to Russian influence actors, including a fake video falsely portraying Haitians voting illegally in Georgia, and an alleged false report of election fraud in Arizona. The Arizona Secretary of State has dismissed these claims as false.
Meanwhile, a social media influencer disclosed to CNN that he had been paid $100 to post Russian propaganda online.
According to the intelligence community, Russian influence operatives have manufactured and amplified content alleging that U.S. officials in swing states are planning election fraud. Additionally, they have spread claims of overseas ballot tampering and manipulation of voter rolls to favor Vice President Kamala Harris.
The agencies also warned that Russia’s efforts could incite violence, including potential violence against election officials. "We anticipate Russian actors will release additional manufactured content with these themes through election day and in the days and weeks after polls close."
The statement further noted Iran’s ongoing influence activities, including alleged cyber actions aimed at compromising former President Donald Trump’s campaign. Iranian actors, according to the agencies, may continue to create fake media to suppress voting or provoke unrest, particularly targeting figures associated with the 2020 death of IRGC-QF Commander Qasem Soleimani.
In response, CISA recommended that voters seek information exclusively from trusted and official sources, specifically state and local election offices, to guard against foreign disinformation. The FBI and CISA also urged campaigns and election stakeholders to report suspicious activities or cyber incidents. To report suspicious activity, stakeholders can contact the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI or report cyber incidents through CISA’s hotline at 1-844-Say-CISA.