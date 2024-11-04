Atlanta Election Day forecast: Heating up to possible highs in the 80s

The Brief Georgia to experience a notable temperature increase on Election Day, with a morning fog clearing to sunny periods and warmer conditions. Afternoon temperatures could approach record highs with a range between 68 and 81 degrees. Evening forecast predicts a cooldown with temperatures falling back into the 60s, maintaining partly cloudy skies. The weather shift comes after a cooler, cloudier period and precedes potential rain later in the week. Tropical Storm Raphael currently poses no significant threat to the area according to current weather predictions.



Election Day in Georgia will see a considerable temperature swing, following a cloudy start.

The FOX 5 Storm Team says the morning fog will give way to sunny intervals, with temperatures reaching nearly 20 degrees warmer than Monday's cooler weather.

The sun will rise at 7:01 a.m., just after the polls open, under cloudy skies, with temperatures starting off in the 60s. As the day progresses, FOX 5 Storm Team meteorologist Alex Forbes says the warmth will intensify, "getting into the 70s and upper 70s at that," culminating in near record-breaking warmth by the afternoon. Forecasts suggest temperatures may vary, with certain locations feeling as cool as 68 degrees, while others might experience highs up to 81 degrees.

As voters count the ballots into the night, they can expect temperatures to dip back into the 60s under partly cloudy skies. Some sunshine mixing in will be part of the day's weather narrative, offering welcome news for those heading to the polls.

The anticipation of warmth follows a period of cloudy weather, marking a significant shift that could almost bring the area to record temperatures, but likely will not set a new record.

Further into the week, there's still a chance of rain, which will be monitored closely alongside the developments of Tropical Storm Raphael. However, as of current predictions, Raphael is "not expected to be a major concern" for the area.