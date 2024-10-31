'Haitian immigrant' voting video debunked by Georgia Secretary of State

article

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger on Thursday night condemned a video circulating online that allegedly shows a Haitian immigrant with multiple Georgia IDs claiming to have voted multiple times. Raffensperger called the video "false" and part of a "targeted disinformation" campaign aimed at disrupting the upcoming election.

"This is false, and is an example of targeted disinformation we’ve seen this election," Raffensperger wrote in a statement. "It is likely foreign interference attempting to sow discord and chaos on the eve of the election."

Raffensperger said his office is actively working with state and federal partners, including the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), to investigate the origins of the video. He also urged social media leaders, specifically calling on Elon Musk, to remove the video from their platforms.

"We ask Elon Musk and the leadership of other social media platforms to take this down. This is obviously fake and part of a disinformation effort," Raffensperger stated, adding that he believes the video may be "a production of Russian troll farms."

Raffensperger emphasized the importance of unity and warned against allowing misinformation to divide Americans. "As Americans, we can’t let our enemies use lies to divide us and undermine our faith in our institutions – or each other," he said.

CISA is currently investigating the video as state officials work to curb misinformation ahead of Election Day.

With one more day of early voting left, Raffensperger says more than half of Georgia's active voters have cast their ballots in the 2024 presidential election, or roughly 3.6 million Georgians.