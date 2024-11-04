Election Day security: No credible threats to Atlanta voting as law enforcement ramps up patrols

The Brief Law enforcement agencies in metro Atlanta are increasing security measures for Election Day in response to potential threats against voters and polling places. The DeKalb County Police Department determined rumors of threats to minorities related to Election Day as non-credible but remains vigilant. A poll indicates that 40% of registered voters have substantial concerns about post-election violence. Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens has confirmed there are no credible threats against polling places and asserts that the city has comprehensive security plans for Election Day and the following days. Police departments (Fulton, Atlanta, and DeKalb County) are working together to ensure a safe voting environment, encouraging the public to report any suspicious activities.



Law Enforcement agencies across metro Atlanta say they’re beefing up security for Election Day and taking any and all threats against polling places or voters very seriously.

The DeKalb County Police Department posted Monday night that it investigated rumors of threatening texts and posts against minorities regarding Election Day.

"Recent rumors regarding texts/posts of threats to minorities ahead of election day have been confirmed as non-credible by law enforcement officials. DKPD remains committed to protecting all citizens and will monitor any suspicious activity," read a post by the department on Monday.

A recent Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research poll shows 4 out of every 10 registered voters are "very" concerned about post-election violence.

"We want our voters to feel safe while they're exercising the right to vote," said Officer Juan Reyes with the Gwinnett County Police Department.

He says they will have extra officers out on election day patrols.

"Their instructions are to patrol those polling areas as often as possible. We are working closely with the Sheriff's Department and the other departments to monitor everything that goes on," Reyes said.

FOX 5 spoke to Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens one-on-one about election day security at a rally for the Harris-Walz campaign on Saturday.

READ MORE:

He says the city is closely monitoring any potential threats.

"We haven't received any credible threats against polling places. We hear rumors, etc. but nothing that's credible," Dickens said.

The mayor says that doesn’t mean they’re not prepared.

"We're not letting our guard down…we absolutely have a plan in place. I talk to APD Chief Schierbaum each and every day. We already have our Election Day plan in place and our post-Election Day plan for Wednesday and throughout the week. Because we know some things may go awry. We’re making sure we have enough officers on the street and especially around the polling locations and other key pieces of infrastructure in the city," Mayor Dickens said.

Dickens says they’re collaborating with neighboring agencies to make sure every voter in Atlanta can vote Tuesday without any fear of intimidation or violence.

"Between Fulton County police, the City of Atlanta Police and DeKalb County Police, we’re prepared," Dickens said.

Reyes also reminds voters to "see something, say something," at the polls Tuesday.