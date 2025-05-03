Shootings, stabbing: Violent night unfolds across Atlanta

The Brief Several violent incidents occurred in Atlanta from Friday night to early Saturday morning, including shootings and a stabbing. A 25-year-old man was shot on Trinity Avenue SW, two men were shot on Dale Creek Drive, and a 63-year-old man was stabbed on Fairburn Road. The conditions of the victims vary, and police have not provided information about arrests or suspects.



There were a number of violent incidents that unfolded across Atlanta Friday night into early Saturday morning. From a stabbing to multiple shootings, here's what we know about each brutal event.

Man shot at 275 Trinity Avenue SW

What we know:

A 25-year-old man was shot in the head and right arm in downtown Atlanta Friday night.

It happened at around 9:30 p.m. on Trinity Avenue SW, close to the site where Chicago rapper King Von was gunned down on Nov. 6, 2020.

The victim was taken to the hospital. His current condition is unknown.

Double shooting at 2881 Dale Creek Drive

What we know:

Two men were shot near a home on Dale Creek Drive. This incident also happened before 10 p.m. on Friday.

Atlanta police say a 24-year-old and 25-year-old were shot multiple times. They rushed themselves to Grady Memorial Hospital.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Two young men were shot on Dale Creek Drive before taking themselves to Grady.

Both were said to be in "stable" condition.

Man stabbed in the back at 195 Fairburn Road

What we know:

Less than three miles away, a 63-year-old man was stabbed in the back just outside a children's learning center on Fairburn Road.

Police say the man was in a fight with an unknown suspect early Saturday morning, when it escalated. Police responded to the area just after 2 a.m.

He was taken to the hospital, but his current condition is unknown.

What we don't know:

It's not clear whether the man knew his attacker. Police have not said anything about any arrests.