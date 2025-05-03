Tornado warning issued for Henry, Clayton counties

The Brief Tornado warnings have been issued for various parts of metro Atlanta. Metro Atlanta is expected to experience scattered thunderstorms with damaging winds and hail between 7 p.m. and 9 p.m., clearing overnight for a sunny Sunday. Residents can stay informed by downloading the Fox 5 Storm Team app for live radar and forecasts, available for free in the app store.



A tornado warning has been issued for parts of Henry and Clayton counties Saturday evening. This is in effect until 9 p.m.

Severe weather is back in the forecast for the metro Atlanta area. FOX 5 Storm Team Meteorologist Laurann Robinson is tracking the latest on this weather system.

Georgia severe weather outlook

What we know:

A tornado warning issued for Carroll County until 8:15 p.m. has now expired.

Tornado warnings were also issued just across the Georgia state line, with severe thunderstorm warnings affecting the northwestern parts of the Peach State.

Aside from the activity in Carroll County, Laurann says the strongest storms were concentrated in Dade County, where tornado warnings were active earlier but have also since expired.

Severe thunderstorm warnings will remain in effect for the evening. You can track the latest updates on watches and warnings here.

The storm system appears to be moving eastward, with the potential for moderate-sized hail, heavy downpours, and gusty winds.

While the tornado threat has diminished, it's still possible that another could pop up.

Severe weather is expected to impact the metro area later this evening, with scattered thunderstorms anticipated between 7 p.m. and 9 p.m.

What's the difference between a watch and a warning?

Dig deeper:

A watch means that conditions are favorable for a hazardous event to occur, while a warning means the event is occurring or imminent and requires immediate action.

Metro Atlanta severe weather potential

Why you should care:

Residents should prepare for damaging winds, small hail, and frequent lightning and thunder throughout the evening.

The storms are expected to clear overnight, paving the way for a sunny Sunday with cooler temperatures, reaching highs in the lower 70s.

A stray raindrop may still occur, but the overall conditions will improve.

What you can do:

For the latest updates, including live radar and forecasts, download the FOX 5 Storm Team app. The app is available for free in the app store and offers a seven-day weather outlook to help you plan ahead.