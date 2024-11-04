Election Day threats to minorities ‘non-credible,’ DeKalb County police say

article

Rumors circulating on social media about threats against minorities leading up to Election Day have been investigated and deemed non-credible, according to the DeKalb County Police Department.

In a statement issued Monday, DeKalb County police reassured the public of their commitment to maintaining safety and encouraged residents to report any suspicious activity or threats directly to law enforcement. "DKPD remains committed to protecting all citizens and will monitor any suspicious activity," the department said.

The police urged the community to rely on verified information from trusted sources to avoid the spread of misinformation. "Please report any threats or concerns to your local law enforcement and rely on verified information from trusted sources," the statement added.

DeKalb County authorities remain vigilant as Election Day approaches, encouraging anyone with concerns to contact local police.