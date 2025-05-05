Fight at Powder Springs Zaxby's ends with 2 hospitalized

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Police investigate the scene at the Powder Springs Zaxby's. (FOX 5)

Two people have been hospitalized after a fight at a Zaxby's in Cobb County.

Officials say the altercation happened on Sunday night at the chicken finger restaurant on Brownsville Road.

What we know:

According to officers with the Powder Springs Police Department, authorities responded to the restaurant before 8 p.m.

Investigators interviewed multiple witnesses at the scene and put up crime scene tape around the fast food business.

While details about the fight remain limited, authorities have confirmed with FOX 5 that they have multiple suspects in custody at this time.

Officials say there is no danger to the public.

What we don't know:

Police have not shared information about the victims or potential suspects. The hospitalized victims' status is not known.

Authorities have not explained what led up to the fight.

What you can do:

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, contact the Powder Springs Police Department.