Savannah airport evacuates amid 'security risk'
SAVANNAH, Ga. - Portions of the Savannah airport were evacuated Saturday afternoon due to a "security risk."
SAV ground stop, security risk at airport
What we know:
Passengers were redirected to parking garage areas, flights were held at their origin and drivers were rerouted away from the airport.
The Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport made the announcement via social media on May 3.
They also warned customers could experience delays as a result.
What we don't know:
Not much else is known about the potential "security risk." The airport did not expand on what the situation was.
Local media is reporting a bomb threat, but FOX 5 Atlanta has not independently confirmed that claim.
The Source: Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport confirmed the information reported in this article unless otherwise stated.