Savannah airport evacuates amid 'security risk'

Portions of the Savannah airport were evacuated Saturday afternoon due to a "security risk."

SAV ground stop, security risk at airport

What we know:

Passengers were redirected to parking garage areas, flights were held at their origin and drivers were rerouted away from the airport.

The Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport made the announcement via social media on May 3.

They also warned customers could experience delays as a result.

What we don't know:

Not much else is known about the potential "security risk." The airport did not expand on what the situation was.

Local media is reporting a bomb threat, but FOX 5 Atlanta has not independently confirmed that claim.