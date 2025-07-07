Georgia state employee arrested for DUI in state vehicle on July 4th

article

The Brief A Georgia Community Supervision officer was arrested July 4 after allegedly driving under the influence in a state vehicle. Alexis Latrice Friendly, 27, faces multiple charges including DUI, serious injury by vehicle, and speeding. DCS says Friendly was immediately suspended; the incident remains under investigation.



A Georgia Department of Community Supervision (DCS) officer has been arrested following a Fourth of July incident while driving a state-owned vehicle.

What we know:

Alexis Latrice Friendly, 27, was taken into custody on July 4 and is facing multiple charges, including driving under the influence, serious injury by vehicle, failure to maintain lane, and speeding. Jail records show Friendly was also cited for following too closely and not wearing a seatbelt.

Friendly is currently being held without bond, according to booking information.

What they're saying:

The department confirmed her arrest and released the following statement:

"The Georgia Department of Community Supervision acts swiftly and decisively to remove an officer from public safety duties when it is alleged that they have acted in a manner that negatively impacts the public safety mission of the Department," said DCS Public Relations Manager Jamelle Washington. "Upon learning of the arrest, the officer was immediately suspended."

The agency noted the incident remains under active investigation and declined to comment further.

The Georgia Department of Community Supervision is responsible for the supervision and reentry of felony probationers and parolees, the oversight of misdemeanor probation providers, and support of the Georgia Commission on Family Violence.