Georgia swings Red: Democratic, Republican analysts react to Trump retaking Peach State

Republicans are celebrating a huge victory in Georgia and across the country following the Democrats' stunning election night defeat.

"What we saw last night is a re-emergence of a Republican tilt in the state," explained Robinson Republic's Brian Robinson.

It was a devastating night for Democrats who had hoped to hold on to Georgia after President Joe Biden won the state in 2020.

"Last night, results showed us that we are a country divided, and many Democrats woke up this morning trying to figure out what's going to happen in the future," said Paramount Consulting Group's Tharon Johnson.

The Georgia GOP delivered the state to former President Donald Trump and retained control of the state House and Senate.

Georgia Democrats must learn from Harris loss

Johnson, a Democratic strategist, said it is time for Democrats to determine how to move forward.

"It's what I call the five L’s," Johnson explained." Number one, we got to accept the loss. We’ve got to look at what we have done to contribute to the loss, but then we've also got to listen. We’ve got to listen to the other side, let them actually be heard, and give them an opportunity to explain to us what they want, and for this country.

"And then we've got to learn from what we saw, not just on election night, but what we've heard. And then you go into what I like to say, which Democrats don't do a lot of, and that is, we've got to look within. What can we do better as a party?" he added.

"And then lastly, once you've done all the four L's, we've got to lead. We've got to start with leadership at the top. Look at people who are in those leadership positions and get ready for 2026," he concluded.

Georgia Republicans show broad appeal

Republicans' concerns that they may have lost ground as the state has grown more diverse, are unfounded this election.

Robinson, a Republican strategist, pointed to Trump's strong performance with Asians, Latinos and Black men in Georgia as evidence of the Republican Party's broad appeal.

"The status quo for Georgians, in for Georgia Republicans, is a win because they've maintained majorities even in a competitive state," Robinson said. "And look, Georgia remains competitive. It was still a one-point margin in the presidential, so this is anybody's game. You have got to have good candidates. You got to have a good campaign. You got to work really hard to win Georgia."